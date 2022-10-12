SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter teamed up to rescue more animals impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida.

There were 31 cats and nine dogs picked up at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks Wednesday. The animals are being taken to Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem for a 48-hour state-mandated quarantine. The flight was funded by the Bissell Pet Foundation.

“The need in Florida is great right now,” said MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs and NEAS Executive Director Mike Keiley. “We evacuated cats prior to the storm, and we’ll continue to transport animals [to Massachusetts] for as long as we’re able to, in order to open up critically needed space in the Florida shelters.”

Both organizations have rescued nearly 100 cats over the past few weeks and are sending staffers to Lee County in Florida to assist the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Adoption and donations are needed to offset the cost of caring for all the animals rescued from Florida. For more information visit mspca.org/ian.

“Our first team deployed to Florida this week,” Keiley explained. “We’re planning to have teams there until at least the beginning of next month. Shelters hit hard by the hurricane were already at capacity, and they’ve been inundated with more animals. We’re committed to doing everything we can to help them, and that includes sending people to help with on the ground operations, as well as taking animals to Massachusetts to help open up desperately needed shelter space.”