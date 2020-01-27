Salt causing crosswalks and traffic lines to fade

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We all know potholes pop up in the winter time, but street markings can also fade as a result of the snow and salt.

Just like with potholes, it’s tough to fix faded double yellow lines, solid white lines, and more importantly crosswalk paint during the winter.

Disappearing lane markings due the road salt can be dangerous as it’s hard to see where you’re driving. It’s especially hard to keep track of your lane while driving in falling snow or heavy rain.

If you’re having difficulty, slow down and try to use a guardrail or other drivers to anchor yourself.

“I try to keep, you know, enough distance between myself and the cars that you know might be parked on the right side. And just be mindful take it slow,” said Springfield resident Danisa.

To avoid any issues with fading crosswalks, try to be extra vigilant when driving through a highly-populated area that is known to have lots of them, like in downtown Springfield or Holyoke for example.

In order to touch up the paint, the weather needs to be dry, the pavement needs to be clean of salt and most of all, It needs to be warmer.