HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Salvation Army’s Massachusetts Division will be mobilizing several disaster relief experts to assist in Puerto Rico.

Since Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico, an extensive network of highly trained disaster professionals and volunteers has been on the ground serving the community across the island. They are providing food, shelter, clean-up support, and personal hygiene kits to survivors and first responders.

“The Salvation Army’s presence in every zip code of the United States makes us uniquely capable of mobilizing from anywhere in the country for a disaster event like this,” noted Robert Myers III, Emergency Disaster Services coordinator for The Salvation Army USA Eastern Territory. “We were preparing response efforts before the storm made landfall, and we will be helping these communities recover long after the flood waters recede.”

The Salvation Army has served 5,070 individuals and distributed the following items at its community centers in San Juan, Puerta de Tierra, Caguas, Centro, Bayamon, Mayaguez, Arecibo, and Loiza:

5,759 prepared meals, food boxes, and snacks

7,752 drinks and bottles of water

1,673 packs of diapers

459 personal hygiene kits

177 clean-up kits

107 blankets

The Salvation Army is only accepting monetary donations due to the significant shipping costs.

To make a financial gift to support Hurricane Fiona relief:

Donate online: www.HelpSalvationArmy.org

Donate by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)

Donate by mail: The Salvation Army Gift Processing Center P.O. Box 3095 Harlan, IA 51593-0159 “Hurricane Fiona Relief”



“Hurricane Fiona is a sadly grim reprise of Hurricane Maria, which devasted Puerto Rico in September 2017,” said Heather MacFarlane, Director of Communications, Marketing and Public Relations for The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division. “Large parts of the island are still facing flooding, high temperatures, and power outages, making it crucial for The Salvation Army to continue providing relief to as many people as possible. Our staff are going door-to-door in some communities to ensure that everyone, including the elderly and those with medical conditions, are safe and well. With the continued generosity of the public, we will remain on the frontlines of this disaster, serving those affected by the storm for however long we are needed.”