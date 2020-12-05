Saturday’s nor’easter brings heavy snow to eastern Hampden County

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP)-The first nor’easter of the season brought a mix of precipitation to Massachusetts Saturday.

It was an unusual storm as the lower Pioneer Valley started with only rain early in the morning, while areas out east were already getting hit hard.

It turned out to be a winter wonderland in Palmer Saturday, as residents had to deal with heavy snow instead of rain and their perceptions of it depended on who you talked too.



“I hate winter, I hate New England, I hate snow,” Lisa Cavanaugh, Rocky’s ACE Hardware Cashier and Palmer resident said.



“We needed a change of something,” John DiNovo of Palmer said. “This really puts you in the Christmas spirit.”



Residents went to Rocky’s Ace Hardware for shovels, ice melt, and other essential storm supplies.



“All of us sales associates, we’ve been putting the shovels together because as soon as you make them they go out the door,” Cavanaugh said. “And as you said the ice melt, its going left and right.”



Driving was also tricky. The heavy, wet snow led to slippery conditions, and reduced visibility. And for many residents, that meant one-stop shopping.



Masciadrelli: “Do you plan to do a lot of driving today or probably not?”

“No, I’ll be staying home by the fire”, Matthew Pelletier of Palmer said.

