Saturday’s storms not a good example of rain forecast for August

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Severe storms popped off Saturday across Western Massachusetts.

Large hail was reported in Amherst, Blandford, and Belchertown. Belchertown was also hit by strong wind gusts that downed trees and heavy rain that caused flooding on roads. Strong wind gusts caused a tree to crash down onto a house.

Only 0.3 inches of rain was reported at Westover, but the National Weather Service reported some areas in Hampden County received 1 to 3 inches of rain in a short time, warranting a flash flood warning on top of numerous severe thunderstorm warnings.

Now this rain comes just days after we finished up July close to our typical rainfall. The Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee measured 4.12 inches throughout the month when the average is 4 inches.

The forecast for the rest of the month isn’t looking much wetter or drier compared to average. Instead, we’ll be close to the typical rainfall of 3.9 inches.

22News asked a few Springfield locals what they’re hoping for in August.

“The month of August? Uh, weather like this. Nice and windy. Um, lots of sun. Not too hot,” Chaas St Phard, a Springfield resident, told 22News.

“The perfect temperature would be 75. I like that temperature,” Mahayar, his brother, explained.

Some locals like the heat.

“Perfect summer day? Um, 80 to 85-ish, and like a little bit of wind,” Zayn St Phard told 22News.

They might get the heat they’re looking forward to, as the forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center favors a warmer-than-average month.