Save money on electric bills during hot weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Summertime can bring high electricity bills as the demand for air conditioning increases, and that financial strain is especially tough amid the coronavirus pandemic.

There are easy ways to reduce your next balance due. Air conditioning leads to one of the biggest jumps in your bill, so use it wisely.

Take a break on the appliances that can increase the heat in your home, like ovens and stoves. Also check that your appliances are working properly, because if they are not, they can unnecessarily waste electricity. Check your windows and doors for any cracks.

When using your washer, wash your clothes in cold water as this reduces the electricity need. Make sure your air filters are clean, as a dirty one can result in a waste of electricity. And as much as we may love wearing sweatpants in our home, dress with the weather outside so you don’t need to run your air conditioner as often or as cold.

Keep your air conditioner fan speed on high, unless it’s humid outside. On humid days, keeping the fan speed on low removes more moisture from the air.

Yes, increasing the temperature on your thermostat can save you money as well, but also make sure you keep your blinds closed to prevent heating from sunlight.