Spotty icy surfaces possible for morning commute

(WWLP) – Some freezing drizzle or freezing sprinkles could make for a slightly icy morning commute in some parts of western Massachusetts Wednesday morning.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin says to expect just a few sprinkles and flurries Wednesday morning, with possible icy spots on the roads.

MassDOT crews were out salting area highways early in the morning, such as Interstate 91 and Interstate 291.

Nick says much of the day will be dry, but temperatures will rise only slowly on Wednesday. To find out what to expect for Thanksgiving Day, check out the latest 22News Storm Team Forecast.