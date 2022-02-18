PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Gusty winds are leading to scattered power outages Friday morning, with the majority of those outages being in eastern Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties.

The largest single outage was in Palmer, where more than 1,000 customers were without electricity early Friday morning. By 5:30 A.M., that outage was reduced to about 130 customers, mostly along the Thorndike Street corridor, according to the National Grid outage map.

There were smaller scattered outages in Belchertown, Brimfield, Hampden, Monson, New Salem, Orange, and Wilbraham.

Statewide, there are about 12,000 outages in total as of 5:30 A.M., with the majority being in the central and southeastern parts of the state.

Eversource Energy says they have hundreds of crews ready to deal with the outages. The company urges people to stay away from downed wires, and always assume any downed wire is live. You should also report any downed lines to your local police department.