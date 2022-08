(WWLP) – Monday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain. There could be some heavy downpours and thunderstorms as well, mainly during the afternoon. It will be cooler but humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

The chance for showers and storms will continue Monday night with lows in the low to mid 60s.



Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with the chance for more showers and storms. It will be warmer with highs in the low 80s.