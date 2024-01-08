SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A school bus slid down an embankment on Route 57 along the Southwick, Agawam town line Monday morning.

Although a two-hour delay was put in place due to icy conditions Monday morning, crews are working to pull the school bus out of the embankment after it slid off the roadway. The crash is located at 309 Feeding Hills Road in Southwick.

According to the Waze traffic map, there are no delays in the area at this time.

22News contacted Southwick police for additional information and is waiting to hear back.