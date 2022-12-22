SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday’s weather not so merry and bright and people with elaborate holiday decorations may want to take some time and secure them.

‘Tis the season for holiday decorations, wreaths, inflatables, Christmas trees, reindeers and more. They look great, but the incoming storm and it’s projected wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour could take them down earlier than expected. 22News went out Thursday to talk to residents about the steps they are taking to secure their items.

“Usually when I put them up during the year I secure them pretty heavily for the rain and the snow and all that. just hang up pretty good with the nails and the wire and all that stuff and make sure it’s secured pretty well,” Frank Born from Chicopee told 22News.

If you didn’t take the time to make sure your decorations were secure when you put them up, now’s the time to take precautions. Remove wreaths or anything that could go airborne, like inflatibles. Taking them down is an important safety step as you are preventing them from blowing on to roads or power lines.

This weather is heading toward us Thursday evening, so you it’d be best to take care of these decorations as soon as possible.