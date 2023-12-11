CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Windy conditions won’t just mess up your hair, they can also cause thousands of dollars in property damage.

We saw wind gusts over 30 miles an hour Monday. The only thing stopping your home from being damaged is how you prepare.

Winds between 50 and 60 miles per hour are classified as strong winds. While we didn’t have winds that high Monday, 39 mile an hour winds are enough to loosen up tree branches, and move unsecured outdoor items.

Lou Courteau with Rocky’s Ace Hardware shared a couple items to check on during windy days, “Any loose items that are in the yard is huge. Anything on the deck, any patios sets, any umbrellas, tree that are overhanging the house you definitely want to trim those, you definitely want to trim anything hanging on fences.”

Another decoration to check this time of year; Christmas inflatables. Courteau said it’s important to make sure you either deflate or heavily secure them during high winds. Trees are one of the largest hazards during times of high winds and can cause costly damage to your home.

Even if your home insurance covers falling trees, you could still be on the hook for anywhere between $500 to $1,000 out of pocket according to Allstate. The best course of action is to assess the trees near your property and trim any branches near your home.

And while we’re not expecting any windy days like we’re seeing now, its always good to prepare for the weather ahead of time.