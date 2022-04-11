On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913.

More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the lowest temperatures on record in the United States, the third-largest country in the world. As some states are infamous for having blistering hot summers, others become inundated by winter storms and frigid cold. The contiguous U.S. had its warmest meteorological summer (June-August) on record in 2021, according to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information.

Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA’s State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out your state’s record, or see the national list here.

Massachusetts by the numbers

– All-time highest temperature: 107° F (Chester 2 on Aug. 2, 1975)

– All-time lowest temperature: -35° F (Coldbrook on Feb.15, 1943)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 18.15 inches (Westfield on Aug. 18–19, 1955)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 29 inches (Natick on April 1, 1997)

Westfield, Massachusetts, suffered from heavy flooding and rainfall in the middle of August 1955, making it the wettest day for the state. The Great Flood of 1955 affected both Connecticut and Massachusetts, resulting from Hurricanes Connie and then a week later, Hurricane Diane.

Continue below to see the most extreme temperatures in the history of other states in your region.

Connecticut by the numbers

– All-time highest temperature: 106° F (Torrington on Aug. 23, 1916)

– All-time lowest temperature: -32° F (Falls Village on Feb. 16, 1943)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 12.77 inches (Burlington on Aug. 19, 1955)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 36 inches (Ansonia 1 NE on Feb. 8–9, 2013)

On Aug. 19, 1955, The Great Flood of 1955 occurred in Burlington. The last time Connecticut had witnessed such heavy rainfalls was during colonial times. Fast forward to 64 years later to October 2019 when strong winds and heavy rains left thousands of residents without electricity in Wilton, Connecticut. Following that, coastal flooding warnings were also issued to New Haven and Fairfield counties.

New Hampshire by the numbers

– All-time highest temperature: 106° F (Nashua 2 Nnw on July 4, 1911)

– All-time lowest temperature: -50° F (Mount Washington on Jan. 22, 1885)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.07 inches (Mount Washington on Oct.20–21, 1996)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 49.3 inches (Mount Washington on Feb. 25, 1969)

New Hampshire’s “100-Hour Snowstorm of February 1969″ produced record snowfall for New Hampshire. Even the neighboring states of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, and Vermont were affected by the massive snowstorm.