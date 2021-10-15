September 2021 was fifth warmest on record

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – (WWLP) – We’ve been experiencing above average temperatures this fall and Friday was another warm one.

September 2021 was the fifth warmest September on record. According to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, the average global temperature for September 2021 was 1.62 degrees above the 20th century average of 59 degrees. Making it the fifth warmest September in the 142 year record.

The eight warmest Septembers have all taken place since 2014. Here in western Massachusetts, we have had quite a few days with above average temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Globally, year to date, the period from January to September was the 6th warmest on record. 2021 is very likely to rank as one of the ten warmest years on record.