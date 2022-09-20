CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many across western Massachusetts saw heavy rain Monday evening and even a few showers Tuesday.

September has been wetter than any other month this summer. As of last Thursday, most of Massachusetts remained in severe drought but has since picked up more beneficial rain over the past few days. The next update for the drought monitor will be on Thursday morning and it looks like it will look better as far as how severe the drought is.

So far this month Westover Air Reserve Base base in Chicopee has seen 4.34 inches of rain, which is 0.44 inches above average from our usual September rainfall of 3.9 inches. There are still a few weeks of September left and a few more rain chances so it looks like that number will continue to rise.