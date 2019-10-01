Breaking News
September was dry, but overall, climate change is increasing rainfall

AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) — Parts of western Massachusetts are abnormally dry, after a lack of rainfall in September.

Chicopee saw 1.4 inches less than normal and this dry spell comes after a very wet spring. But this variability is not anything out of the norm. So what is the long-term trend in rainfall locally?

Thanks to climate change, we are seeing many more wet days.

“So over the past 50 years, in the northeast U.S., there’s been a 71-percent increase in the heaviest precipitation events. So let’s say one inch and up. And this is an expected manifestation of climate change. As the atmosphere warms, it can hold more moisture,” Michael Rawlins, Associate Director of the Climate System Research Center, and Associate Professor in the Department of Geosciences at UMass told 22News.  

Scientists expect this trend to continue in the future as the climate continues to warm.

But a long-term wetter trend doesn’t mean we can’t have dry spells. The Arctic is warming more than the rest of the globe, weakening the jet stream, and leading to more persistent weather, according to Rawlins.

We can have dry periods that last longer than they normally used to, as the jet stream slows and stalls, even as the trend stays the same.

And the impact of climate change on rain is being felt locally.

“Increases in basement flooding, septic system failures, crop failures — if in the springtime the fields are flooded, the farmers can’t get out into their tractors into the fields,” Rawlins explained.

The data shows the water table is increasing with more rain, overall, and that brings more problems for homeowners.

