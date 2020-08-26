September weather outlook: Warmer temperatures expected to last

Chances for above and below normal temperatures for the month of September. (NOAA/CPC)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Western Massachusetts experienced fall like temperatures Wednesday but those temperatures wont last as we near September.

In an average month in western Massachusetts, we start off with high temperatures regularly hitting the upper 70s but by the last of the month highs on average dip to nearly 70 degrees. That’s the type of weather we experienced Wednesday and it gave locals a taste of fall. While it cooled down this week, it won’t last.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s monthly forecast for September, we’re looking at a likely warmer-than-normal month overall. In fact, most of New England will. That doesn’t mean we won’t have cooler days here and there, but rather the monthly average temperature will finish above the normal of 76 degrees. Morning low temperatures in an average September start in the upper 50s, and by the end of the month are in the upper 40s.

It doesn’t look like we’ll have an excess of rain either, with NOAA predicting near-normal rainfall amounts which for September is 3.9 inches.