Several chances of rain this week with below average temperatures

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are multiple chances for rain over the next few days in western Massachusetts.

There is a series of weaker low pressure systems moving through New England back to back. It’s also a little bit cooler, too. The jet stream will be pretty stationary in its pattern that’s bringing in cooler air from the northeast.

High temperatures are going to be below average most days, but how far below? The average high for this time of year is closer to 68 degrees but western Massachusetts will be in the lower 60’s all week during the day and overnight lows in the 40’s.

The rest of today clouds will stick around but there’s still a chance for spotty drizzle.

Rain then returns late tonight after 10/11 p.m. and will continue overnight into tomorrow morning. Lows will drop to the upper 40s.

Rain will continue on and off throughout the day tomorrow with a chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Highs will reach the low 60s. Tomorrow night, clouds begin to break up with lows in the low to mid 40s. Wind will increase overnight into Thursday.