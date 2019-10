MONSON. Mass (WWLP) – There are several road closures in Monson due to trees down with wires on Thursday morning.

According to the Monson Police Department, 36 Bogan Road, 19 Bennett Road, 95 Lakeshore Drive, and 180 Reimers Road are all closed.

Police have no further information on when the roads will be cleared or when power will be restored to other areas of town.

According to the MEMA outage map as of 7:52 a.m., 475 customers in Monson are still without power.