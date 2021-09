MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Eastern Hampden County was one of the areas that saw flooding from the heavy rain Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

They picked up about 5 and a half inches of rain in Monson. Thursday morning, Monson firefighters were instructing drivers to stay away from the areas of Hospital Road, Bunyan Road, and Reimers Road due to flooding and damage there.

Flooding from Twelvemile Brook also caused water to come up at Silver Bell Farm.