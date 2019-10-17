Breaking News
US Rep. Elijah Cummings has died at age 68
1  of  24
Closings and Delays
Agawam Public Schools Athol-Royalston Reg School District Carando/Smithfield Foods Career Tec East Longmeadow Public Schools Enfield Public Schools Gill Elementary School Greater Spfld. Senior Services, Inc. Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Jackson Street School - Northampton James Clark School - Agawam Little Tot Day Care Longmeadow Public Schools Mahar Regional High School May Center School Open Arms Child Care Center Orange Elementary Schools Quabbin Regional School District South Hadley Public Schools Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Suffield Public Schools Willie Ross School for the Deaf WNEU

Several trees, wires down in Deerfield causing road closures

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Deerfield, Mass (WWLP) – Several roads in Deerfield are closed due to downed trees and wires in the area.

According to the Deerfield Police Department, the following roads are closed:

  • Stillwater Road is closed from Lee Road to Upper Road due to a tree in the road with power lines involved. The power company has been notified.
  • Ridge Road is closed due to a tree across the road and wires down. No ETA from the power company.
  • River Road from Hillside Road to Sunderland Road is closed because of a large branch in the road, DPW is working to clear it.
  • Thayer Street at Porter Street is closed due to a broken Verizon pole.

According to the MEMA outage map, 49 customers are currently without power in Deerfield.

View the live traffic map here.

Proceed with caution and avoid the areas if possible.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

Trending Stories

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets