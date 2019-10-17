Several trees, wires down in Deerfield causing road closures

Deerfield, Mass (WWLP) – Several roads in Deerfield are closed due to downed trees and wires in the area.

According to the Deerfield Police Department, the following roads are closed:

Stillwater Road is closed from Lee Road to Upper Road due to a tree in the road with power lines involved. The power company has been notified.

Ridge Road is closed due to a tree across the road and wires down. No ETA from the power company.

River Road from Hillside Road to Sunderland Road is closed because of a large branch in the road, DPW is working to clear it.

Thayer Street at Porter Street is closed due to a broken Verizon pole.

According to the MEMA outage map, 49 customers are currently without power in Deerfield.

View the live traffic map here.

Proceed with caution and avoid the areas if possible.