LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Water levels in the Connecticut River are still very high.

A 22News crew captured some of that damage from the widespread flooding on the docks at the Pioneer Valley Yacht Club. The good news is some of that water is starting to recede but more rain is expected throughout the day Friday.

22News spoke with a fisherman at the Yacht Club about the risk of more flooding. “I come down here often to fish and stuff and the past couple of days the waters have been up the current is remake strong. I think it’s starting to go down a little bit which is better but yesterday and stuff it was really concerning,” Max Boskovic of Longmeadow told 22News.

Not only are the water levels high in the Connecticut River but so are the bacteria levels. According to the Connecticut Council on Environmental Quality, the pollution is severe. Contaminants in the water include sewage, oils, fertilizers, pesticides, and animal waste washed off roads, parking lots, and rooftops.