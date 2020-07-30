Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of western Massachusetts Wednesday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of western Massachusetts late Wednesday night into Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Boston said a severe thunderstorm will move through southeastern Hampshire County, Southeastern Franklin County and Cental Hampden County until 12:15 a.m.

NWS said at 11:41 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Holyoke moving East at 35 mph. Radar also indicates that wind gusts are moving at 60 mph with quarter size hail.

Residents can expect wind damage to trees, power lines, and minor hail damage to vehicles in the following western Massachusetts areas:

Springfield

Chicopee

Holyoke

Amherst

Northampton

West Springfield

Ludlow

South Hadley

Easthampton

Belchertown

Wilbraham

Palmer

Ware

Granby

Southampton

Hadley

Warren

Brimfield

Shutesbury

Pelham

Storm damage