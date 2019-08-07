Severe thunderstorms caused tree damage, downed wires, fires in Hampshire County

EASTHAMPTON/SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – You might’ve heard some of the severe thunderstorms that struck western Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued just after 2 p.m. and severe thunderstorm warnings quickly followed. 22News went to Plain Street in Easthampton where severe storms with damaging wind gusts and lightning toppled trees in isolated areas of the city.

Damage is not widespread as you drive through Easthampton. It was mostly leaves and smaller debris on roads driving toward Hampshire County. However, certain spots in Easthampton were hit hard. A lightning strike caused a fire on a power line on Plain Street, according to Easthampton police.

“Apparently there was a lightning strike and it lit the pole and lines on fire…There was a small explosion and it set the pole on fire, the fire burned itself out,” said Detective Sgt. Mark Popielarczyk of the Easthampton Police Department.

Hundreds of homes across the Easthampton and Southampton area are without power. Police are warning of downed trees wired and trees throughout the town.

The areas affected by storm damage in Southampton include Strong Road, Pleasant Street, Valley Road, Coleman Road, and East Street. Police are urging drivers to travel with caution and do not approach downed wires.

Clouds over West Springfield (From Dianne)

Clouds over Holyoke (From Kevin)

Clouds over Westfield (From Ashley)

Tree on Maple Street in Holyoke. (From Katie)

Wyben Rd in Westfield (From Paul)

View from downtown Springfield. (From Doug)

Clouds over Wilbraham (From Peter)

Remember, with a severe storm wind gusts are at least over 60 miles per hour. So that’s why some large trees are down and why we have those outages.

