Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,592 deaths, 83,421 COVID-19 cases total

Severe thunderstorms possible throughout Friday evening

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – So far, we haven’t seen too much in the way of thunderstorms but that will be changing as we head through the evening hours.

After some morning clouds, it was a sunny, warm and somewhat humid afternoon. The conditions are right for thunderstorms, some of which could be severe.

The National Weather Service classifies a thunderstorm as severe when it’s capable of producing wind gusts of 58 mph or higher, hail of an inch in diameter, and possibly a tornado. It’s very important to pay attention to the weather.

Local residents such as Agawam Resident Kathryn Whiting told 22News that she’s always tuning in to local weather stations.

“I always tune into local stations, 22News my number one fan, so just to make sure I’m doing what I’m supposed to do and looking out for the people around me too,” said Whiting.

A weather radio is a good thing to have to alert you of severe weather too. And remember you can always download the 22News Storm Team Weather app for the latest watches and warnings and to see the latest radar.

So far things have been pretty quiet but you’ll want to continue to keep and eye on the weather as we head through Friday evening especially since we are under a Tornado Watch.

