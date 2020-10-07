SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: High winds could cause damage, power outages Wednesday

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Severe Weather Alert for Wednesday afternoon and evening as strong winds could cause wind damage and power outages.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties from 2 pm Wednesday until 2 am Thursday. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph are possible in those areas later today and tonight. Wind direction will change from southwest to west as we head into Wednesday night.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Berkshire County from 2 pm Wednesday until 2 am Thursday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible there.

Before the wind increases this afternoon, bring in any loose items around your home, charge devices, and make sure your generator is ready to use in case the power goes out.

While it will be breezy again on Thursday, wind gusts won’t be nearly as strong.

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we track the wind.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Weather News

More Weather News

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today