Severe Weather Alert: Severe storms possible today, mainly in southwestern areas

(WWLP) – The potential for some very dangerous thunderstorms exists today, but it will be highly dependent on the arrival of a warm front (leading edge of warmer air). The farther northeast the warm front progresses, the more widespread severe weather will be.

The current thinking is that areas south and west have the greatest severe weather risk with the worst of today’s storms likely staying in Connecticut, New York, and parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Northeastern areas, especially Franklin County, will have a much lower severe weather risk today, even though an isolated severe storm is possible anywhere.

The Storm Prediction Center has our southwestern areas at an “Enhanced Risk” for severe weather, meaning numerous severe storms possible with damaging winds and large hail. Meanwhile, our northeastern areas are only at a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather with only isolated and generally weaker storms possible there.

The greatest risk with today’s storms will be damaging winds and large hail. Frequent lightning and heavy rain may cause problems too. An isolated tornado is also a possibility, mainly in our southwestern areas.

This morning we’ll have some scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Storm chances go up by 1 pm through early evening and our severe weather risk is at its greatest from 1 pm-7 pm.

This is a high risk, yet high uncertainty forecast. The “worst-case” scenario is for very damaging storms, but if warmer air doesn’t make it here we may end up with very weak storms instead.

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we watch and analyze today’s conditions.