Severe Weather Alert: Significant snowstorm arrives Wednesday night

The 22News Storm Team has issued a SEVERE Weather Alert as we’re expecting a significant snowstorm to impact the area Wednesday night through Thursday.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the entire area for Wednesday night and Thursday ending at 1 PM Thursday.

Tonight starts dry, but snow spreads from southwest to northeast from 8 PM to 11 PM and quickly turns heavy.

Meterologist Nick Bannin expects 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates from 11 PM to 6 AM Thursday during the worst of the storm. It’ll still be snowing heavily and steadily the rest of Thursday morning, just not as consistently heavily as it will be overnight. Travel during the morning commute tomorrow will likely be difficult.

Gradually through Thursday afternoon, widespread snow tapers to snow showers and then ends as flurries by late afternoon or early Thursday evening.

