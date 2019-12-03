Severe Weather Alert: Significant winter storm buries western Massachusetts in over a foot of snow

Heavy bands of snow produced a significant accumulation overnight, bringing widespread snowfall totals of 12-18″ across western Massachusetts with some locally higher amounts possible.

These heavy bands of snow helped the storm produce more snowfall than expected this morning.

Relief is in sight!

This storm is in the process of pulling away and we’ll see snow gradually ending from 6am-9am.

Plan on significant delays for your morning commute as cars parked outside are buried in several inches of fresh snow and side streets are snow-covered.

Conditions will improve throughout the day as some sunshine develops. As temperatures warm above freezing that will help the salt melt some of the snow.

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we continue to track the end to this significant winter storm.