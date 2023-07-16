CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Severe Weather Alert Sunday, for thunderstorms with heavy rain, potential street and stream flooding, and wind damage.

A Flood Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 2:00 a.m. Monday.

Very heavy rain will fall across western Massachusetts today leading to flash flooding. Some of the storms could also produce damaging winds and there is also the slight chance that there could be a spin-up tornado with some of these storms.

High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Rain will gradually taper off later this afternoon and Sunday night, but runoff will continue to cause rivers and streams to rise so flooding will continue to be a concern. The dry weather will return on Monday.