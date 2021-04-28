Severe Weather Awareness Week: The importance of being prepared

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This is Severe Weather Awareness Week and this is the time of year we start to get strong and even severe thunderstorms like we did last Wednesday.

The National Weather Service classifies a thunderstorm as severe when it’s capable of producing wind gusts of 58 mph or higher, hail of an inch in diameter and possibly a tornado. When a severe thunderstorm or tornado is reported or indicated by radar a warning is issued by our local National Weather Service offices in Norton, Massachusetts and Albany, New York.

Last week, severe storms knocked trees down on homes and cars across parts of western Massachusetts.

Flash flooding is the number one cause of death associated with thunderstorms. Remember if you come across a road covered by water, “turn around, don’t drown.” Lightning is the number two weather related killer. Lightning can strike 10 to 15 miles away from where the storm is. Remember “when thunder roars, go indoors.” It’s important to be ready for severe weather.

“Yeah we do a lot of preparation ahead of time so whether it’s the shopping getting groceries. Taking everything that’s outside and protecting things that might fly away,” said Sergio Dias of Ludlow.

A weather radio is a good thing to have to alert you of severe weather. Remember you can always download the new 22News App to get the latest watches and warnings.