Severe weather causes big tree to fall, nearly destroys house in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Powerful winds knocked over trees and downed power lines across western Massachusetts.in West Springfield heavy rain brought on flooding.

A large tree was knocked over on Ashley Avenue on West Springfield. Luckily, the tree missed falling directly on top of the house but it did do some damage. 22News had a chance to speak with the homeowner, Bethany Goller.

“I heard a loud crack and I grabbed my daughter, I was working from home this morning, and I grabbed her and ran to the back of the house,” Goller said.

22News received multiple other reports of downed trees and wires across western Massachusetts on Monday.