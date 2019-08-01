Severe weather knocks down trees and power lines across Hampden County

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke saw rain and hail Wednesday, coupled with gusty winds. The winds were powerful enough to take down trees, some of which landed on utility lines and vehicles.

Flooding was also a problem. But some drivers took their chances and waded through waterlogged streets.

Experts say never attempt to drive through a flood that you couldn’t walk through. Flooding can wash away the entire road surface, and wash away your vehicle too.

In Springfield, a large tree fell across Dorne Street. Its branches took down part of the fences. Neighbors said it also damaged a vehicle parked in one driveway.

In Holyoke, a sign directing drivers to the MassPike on Route 5 was knocked over by high winds. A person who lives next door told 22News the branch came down and took out power too.

At the height of the outage, more than 1,000 customers lost power, mostly due to downed trees from the gusty winds, with the most outages being reported in Longmeadow.