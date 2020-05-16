Severe weather: Photos, power outages and storm damage reports

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for potentially severe storms Friday night.

Much of the day was dry, warm and bright with high temperatures heading close to 80 degrees.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of western Massachusetts through 10PM. Below are power outages, photos and storm damage reported across the area.

STORM DAMAGE REPORTS

HAMPDEN COUNTY

No reports yet

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

7:49 PM: Huntington – Tree down on Worthington Road

FRANKLIN COUNTY

7:34 PM: Northfield – Trees and wires down at 14 North Lane and 579 Mount Harmon Station Rd

7:34 PM: Northfield – Trees and wires down at Route 10 near the NH state line (Route 10 at Pierson Road)

7:34 PM: Northfield – Maple tree down at 53 Ashuelot Road

7:49 PM: Greenfield – Tree down and wind damage (no specific location provided)

BERKSHIRE COUNTY

No reports yet

POWER OUTAGES

Thousands of residents across western Massachusetts are currently without power as severe thunderstorms move through the area Friday night.

The National Grid Outage Map shows over 4,000 customers affected by the power outage as of 8:45 p.m.

Over 3,000 customers in the Hampshire County area are without power and over 800 Franklin County customers are affected as well.

Power is expected to fully restored after 10 p.m.

PHOTOS

ReportIt: Amherst

ReportIt: Amherst

ReportIt: Amherst

ReportIt: Chicopee

ReportIt: Chicopee

ReportIt: Chicopee

22News will continue to bring you coverage on how the storm is affecting our area.