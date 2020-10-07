At least 20,000 without power, storm damage reports across western Massachusetts

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Leader Home Center at 16 Elm St, South Deerfield (Glenn Woods)

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Severe Weather Alert for Wednesday as strong winds could cause wind damage and power outages. 

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency map shows at least 2,000 customers without power in western Massachusetts, with Berkshire County being the hardest hit as of 5 p.m. 

Over 20,000 Eversource customers are also without power the company’s outage map indicates. 

Below is a list of storm damage reports and photos sent into our newsroom through ReporIt.  

  • Power out on Essex St in Ludlow at 5:15 pm
  • My neighbors 20 year old willow tree came down in the storm. Sorry for your loss Jack and Joan.
  • My neighbors 20 year old willow tree came down in the storm. Sorry for your loss Jack and Joan.
  • My neighbors 20 year old willow tree came down in the storm. Sorry for your loss Jack and Joan.
  • High wind tears at tree in back yard.
  • Unnamed
  • I was sitting at an outdoor patio area in Northampton, the wind started picking up but there was still spots of sun and it seemed fine. As we were leaving, it suddenly started hailing quarter sized hail and very strong wind and rain. As we got on 91 south, there were multiple trees down in the right lane, more up by the I90 exit as well. I was the passenger in the car so I took some photos
  • I was sitting at an outdoor patio area in Northampton, the wind started picking up but there was still spots of sun and it seemed fine. As we were leaving, it suddenly started hailing quarter sized hail and very strong wind and rain. As we got on 91 south, there were multiple trees down in the right lane, more up by the I90 exit as well. I was the passenger in the car so I took some photos
  • I was sitting at an outdoor patio area in Northampton, the wind started picking up but there was still spots of sun and it seemed fine. As we were leaving, it suddenly started hailing quarter sized hail and very strong wind and rain. As we got on 91 south, there were multiple trees down in the right lane, more up by the I90 exit as well. I was the passenger in the car so I took some photos
  • Tree down on electric line on North Street in Granby 
  • Tree down on electric line on North Street in Granby 
  • Hail today with the first wave of thunderstorms
  • Watched the storm roll in over Shelburne and was able to get a pretty cool picture 

Do you see storm damage in your area? Take a photo and send it to us if you can safely do so! 

Storm Damage Reports:

  • 5 PM: Middlefield – Large power outage, approx. 75 percent of town without power. Restoration time unknown
  • 5:02 PM: Peru – Large power outage, approx. 45 percent of town without power. Restoration time unknown.
  • 5:18 PM: Downed tree on Pajak Street Chicopee due to storm (ReportIt)
  • 5:20 PM: Trees down all over turners falls road in Montague. Seemed like a tornado passed through (ReportIt)
  • 5:20 PM: Large power outage in Chesterfield, approx. 64 percent of town without power
  • 5:28 PM: Power outage in South Hadley on Pearl St. (ReportIt)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Weather News

More Weather News

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Weather Alert Wind

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today