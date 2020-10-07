At least 20,000 without power, storm damage reports across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Severe Weather Alert for Wednesday as strong winds could cause wind damage and power outages.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency map shows at least 2,000 customers without power in western Massachusetts, with Berkshire County being the hardest hit as of 5 p.m.
Over 20,000 Eversource customers are also without power the company’s outage map indicates.
Below is a list of storm damage reports and photos sent into our newsroom through ReporIt.
Do you see storm damage in your area? Take a photo and send it to us if you can safely do so!
Storm Damage Reports:
- 5 PM: Middlefield – Large power outage, approx. 75 percent of town without power. Restoration time unknown
- 5:02 PM: Peru – Large power outage, approx. 45 percent of town without power. Restoration time unknown.
- 5:18 PM: Downed tree on Pajak Street Chicopee due to storm (ReportIt)
- 5:20 PM: Trees down all over turners falls road in Montague. Seemed like a tornado passed through (ReportIt)
- 5:20 PM: Large power outage in Chesterfield, approx. 64 percent of town without power
- 5:28 PM: Power outage in South Hadley on Pearl St. (ReportIt)