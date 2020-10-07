At least 20,000 without power, storm damage reports across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Severe Weather Alert for Wednesday as strong winds could cause wind damage and power outages.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency map shows at least 2,000 customers without power in western Massachusetts, with Berkshire County being the hardest hit as of 5 p.m.

Over 20,000 Eversource customers are also without power the company’s outage map indicates.

Power out on Essex St in Ludlow at 5:15 pm

My neighbors 20 year old willow tree came down in the storm. Sorry for your loss Jack and Joan.

High wind tears at tree in back yard.

I was sitting at an outdoor patio area in Northampton, the wind started picking up but there was still spots of sun and it seemed fine. As we were leaving, it suddenly started hailing quarter sized hail and very strong wind and rain. As we got on 91 south, there were multiple trees down in the right lane, more up by the I90 exit as well. I was the passenger in the car so I took some photos

Tree down on electric line on North Street in Granby

Hail today with the first wave of thunderstorms

Watched the storm roll in over Shelburne and was able to get a pretty cool picture

Storm Damage Reports: