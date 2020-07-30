Severe weather Thursday: Storm damage reports, photos

(WWLP) – Some severe thunderstorms moved through parts of western Massachusetts Thursday afternoon causing damage in several neighborhoods.

The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert earlier in the day for the potential for a few thunderstorms that could continue into the evening hours.

Below are storm damage reports and photos sent into our newsroom via ReportIt.

Is there storm damage in your area?

Storm damage

4:49 PM – Deerfield: Multiple trees and power lines down on Upper Road and 190 Lower Road

4:49 PM – Deerfield: Trees and power lines down and trapping a car at 36 Hawks Road

4:49 PM – Deerfield: Car is trapped between fallen trees/wires on each side of it on Hawks Road

5:05 PM – Multiple trees down on Mill Village Road, trees down across railroad tracks

