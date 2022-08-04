SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s office is opening its All-Inclusive Support Services center to members of the public seeking relief from the extreme heat Thursday.

The center is located at the WW Johnson Life Center building at 736 State Street in Springfield, but the entrance is accessible from the parking lot at 28 Buckingham Street. It will be open until 4 p.m. Thursday.

In addition to being an opportunity to keep cool, the center will also offer water to help keep people hydrated.