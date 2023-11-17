CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that it is late fall you may have the leaves in your yard picked up, but your grass may still be growing.

We have had some nice weather recently and some western Massachusetts residents have been outside doing some last minute yard work.

With all the rain we had this summer, many lawns are still pretty green even though it’s now the middle of November. If you’ve been able to get all the leaves off your lawn, you may still need to mow your grass but you should be sure to cut it at the right height.

“I always recommend mowing the lawn a little shorter than normal, not a lot but a little. So a good winter height for cut is three and a half inches, three inches. You start going below three inches and there is the potential for scalping,” said Gary Courchesne from G&H Landscaping.

In addition to mowing your lawn, it’s also a good time to put down your winterizer, fall fertilizer, as well. After some rain Saturday morning, you may be able to get out and do some yard work over the weekend.