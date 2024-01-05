SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With snow in the forecast for this weekend, you may want to head out there to rid your sidewalks or driveway of snow but the act of shoveling snow can be hazardous to your heart.

Research shows that many people may face an increased risk of a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest after shoveling heavy snow. Shoveling places extra stress on the heart, especially among people who aren’t used to regular exercise.

“There are a number of health risks that come along with any strenuous task and shoveling is really great exercise but unfortunately it is also exercise where we can hurt ourselves,” said Dr. Lucienne Lufty-Clayton, Chief of Emergency Services at Baystate Health.

Dr. Lucienne Lutfy-Clayton Chief of Emergency Services at Baystate Health says that the risks vary depending on factors like your age and pre existing health conditions.

“We can hurt ourselves more mildly with strained and pulled muscles but we can also hurt ourselves much more drastically and the worst tend to be heart attacks and injuries from misuse of a snow blower,” said Dr. Lufty-Clayton.

Katherine Daponde of Springfield told 22News she bought a snow blower to help ease the strain for her and her neighbor, “I decided to go out and buy a snow blower and I said to him if he would keep it in his garage and I do the snow blowing for him and for myself, then it would be an even swap.”

For those who do have to go out and shovel, make sure you are using the right kind. To avoid straining your back, don’t twist, instead take an extra step to the side when tossing the snow.

If you are shoveling and start to feel a pressure or tightness in your chest or arms, you should stop shoveling right away and if the pain persists you should call 911.