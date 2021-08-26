Show your stripes campaign

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) —Meteorologists and Climatologists across the world are working together to #showyourstripes with a campaign that brings awareness to climate change. Although this hashtag has been used widely on the first day of summer (the summer solstice), #showyourstripes is an ongoing effort led by Ed Hawkins, a climate professor at the University of Reading and research scientist at the NCAS.

These ‘warming stripe’ graphics are visual representations of the change in temperature as measured in each country over the past 100+ years and each stripe in the graphic above represents the temperature the globe averaged over each year.

The graphics are specifically designed to be as simple as possible to start conversations about our warming world and the risks of climate change. There are numerous sources of information which provide more specific details about how temperatures have changed, so these graphics fill a gap and enable communication with minimal scientific knowledge required to understand their meaning.

The graph above shows New York State’s yearly temperature from 1895–2020 compared to the 20th-century average—red bars for warm years, and blue for cool ones. For more information on climate trends and how it varies in other states you can check out www.climate.gov.