CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many across western Massachusetts saw rain Wednesday morning and another round of heavy rain is on the way for Thursday morning.

Western Massachusetts is expecting lots of rain to fall Thursday morning and with it being a nice day Wednesday, you may want to walk up and down your street to make sure drains on the road are clear of any debris.

Some of the benefits of cleaning the storm drains are it allows the water to flow off the roads reducing the risk of flooding, and it also prevents the roads from becoming slick reducing the risk of hydroplaning. Even if it is the smallest stick on the drain, it is best to get it off and keep the drains clear.