Showers with strong wind gusts Thursday afternoon

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rain is gradually developing as we head through the afternoon into the early evening. Gusty winds will be possible with some heavier showers. An isolated thunderstorm is possible too.

A cold front is in the forecast to move from west to east across western Massachusetts, between 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Thursday. As the cold front approaches and tracks through our area, it will bring showers and a few thunderstorms.

The showers and isolated thunderstorms along the cold front will bring the potential for wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph. An isolated gust over 50 mph is possible.

With fully leaved trees, some downed branches or an isolated downed tree is possible with these gusts.

