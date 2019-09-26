Breaking News
One person dead after fire in Brimfield, victim identified
Watch Live
1PM: ‘Big Game Bound’ Week 4: Battles with the unlikely unbeaten

Showers with strong wind gusts Thursday afternoon

Weather News
Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rain is gradually developing as we head through the afternoon into the early evening. Gusty winds will be possible with some heavier showers. An isolated thunderstorm is possible too.

22News Live Interactive Radar

A cold front is in the forecast to move from west to east across western Massachusetts, between 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Thursday. As the cold front approaches and tracks through our area, it will bring showers and a few thunderstorms.

The showers and isolated thunderstorms along the cold front will bring the potential for wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph. An isolated gust over 50 mph is possible.

WWLP-22News Weather Alerts

With fully leaved trees, some downed branches or an isolated downed tree is possible with these gusts.

Stay with the 22News Storm Team for the latest track of these storms on WWLP.com. Download the 22News weather app.

Watch 22News Live Camera Network

Latest News:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

Trending Stories

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets