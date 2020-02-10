Significant snow fell in western hills compared to nearly nothing in lower Pioneer Valley

BUCKLAND, Mass (WWLP) — Winter returned to western Massachusetts overnight into Monday, but only in certain places.

While this system brought mainly rain for the Springfield area, it is a completely different story in Franklin County. Buckland was a gorgeous winter wonderland.

Leyden saw the most with 8 inches of snow. East Hawley, Rowe and Heath picked up 7 inches. Go a little farther east and snow amounts were much lower; Greenfield only recorded 4 inches.

One snow blower sales and repairs manager in Buckland told 22News the new snow was enough to see an uptick in business.

“Sort of similar to some of the others we’ve had. Not a huge amount, people can ignore it, but many of them are still having to go out and deal with it. And as such, are breaking a few things here and there that need to get repaired,” Curtis LaBelle, the manager of Frank LaBelle’s Sales & Service Inc., told 22News.

In Goshen, the snow lead to some delays.

“Oh my gosh, it’s so crazy. I think we got — our custodian told us we got 5-6 inches. We were not expecting that, school was delayed, and… welcome to New England,” Kristen Estelle, the town clerk of Goshen, told 22News.

Some areas in the western hills of Hampshire County picked up 6-7 inches, but Amherst and Northampton snow totals only reached 1-2 inches.