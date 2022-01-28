Significant snowfall on the way: What you should do now

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We know a snowstorm is coming Saturday, but are you prepared for it? Anywhere from 5 to 14″ of snow is expected to fall in western Massachusetts on Saturday, with the heaviest amounts expected in central and eastern Hampden County and eastern Hampshire County.

With the potential for significant snowfall, 22News is working for you with some steps you can take now to be ready for the storm:

Have your warmest hats and gloves at the ready.

Take your shovel out of storage, so you don’t have to worry about getting it out of your garage or shed after the snow starts to fall.

Make sure you have water and non-perishable food available in case your power goes out.

Have a flashlight with batteries

Charge your phones Friday and Friday night so that they don’t die Saturday in the event of lost power. Having a portable charger may also be a good idea.

Keep a tool kit and a first aid kit on-hand.

When the snow does fall, it is an important thing to remember to clear-out your fire hydrants. There should be three feet of space along each side of your fire hydrant. It is also important to shovel-out the area around your mailbox and ensure a path for your letter carrier to get to your box safely.