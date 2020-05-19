Significantly warmer weather on the way

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts has dealt with a lot of weather swings recently. We started May pretty cool, then had a few days of gorgeous weather in the 70s, only to cool right back down again. But while we’ve been stuck in the 60s the past few days, a big warm-up is coming toward the end of this week, and it will be staying for good this time. Starting Thursday, high temperatures will jump around between the 70s and 80s.

This pattern will last through the end of the month, with NOAA’s 6 to 10 day outlook showing a significantly warmer-than-average pattern for the vast majority of the United States.

The heat really sinks in: June, July and August, also known as meteorological summer, are predicted to be a warm one for New England.

The chance for a hotter-than-normal summer season is over 70 percent according to the Climate Prediction Center. So just because we had a cooler spring doesn’t mean that will continue into summer. For comparison, the average high temperature in Chicopee for June is 78 degrees, it’s 85 degrees in July, and 82 degrees in August.