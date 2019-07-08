SkyView22: Longmeadow microburst damage

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News shot video through Longmeadow Sunday after a microburst caused significant damage Saturday afternoon.

According to Frank Nocera, a meteorologist at NWS Boston, they reviewed radar data and damage photos to determine that straight-line winds were the likely cause.

More specifically a “wet microburst” was most likely the phenomenon to bring such strong winds. A microburst forms when you have a strong thunderstorm with some drier air intruding higher in the storm.

The drove video is of Longmeadow town green, Wolf Swamp Field and the destroyed house on Belleclaire Ave.

Longmeadow Police are asking you to bring debris to the Wolf Swamp Field parking lot, rather than the town’s recycling center. If there is debris that is causing a safety hazard, please contact the Longmeadow Police Department at 413-567-3311.