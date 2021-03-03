SKYVIEW22: Temperature swings effect ice on Connecticut River at Oxbow

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With the exception of Tuesday, the weather has started to get warmer here in western Massachusetts.

Temperatures were back up above freezing Wednesday and that ice continues to melt.

There were quite a few people fishing out on the ice at the Oxbow in Northampton last week. On Wednesday, there were a lot fewer people venturing out on the ice. It may have been cold Tuesday but for the last week temperatures have been up into the 40s.

22News flew Skyview22 over the ice and you can see the sun beating down on it and some areas where there is water forming on top of it. Always remember to keep off ice that is 2 inches or less thick.

You can ice fish when the ice is at least 4 inches thick. Ice 5 to 6 inches thick will support snowmobiles and ATVs, 8 to 12 inches of ice will hold small cars and trucks. The ice needs to be 12 to 15 inches thick to support medium sized trucks.

Currents on rivers and streams can create holes in the ice and can make ice thickness unpredictable. Because of these factors ice can never be considered completely safe.

There was quite a bit of melting taking place Wednesday with the the sunshine and temperatures in the mid 40s.