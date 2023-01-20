SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – That winter weather out there this morning could lead to slippery conditions on the roads Friday.

Not quite a wintry mix yet, with no snow or any sleet. There is rain and drizzle at the moment, but whether it’s snow rain, or sleet it’s important to slow down and keep safety at the forefront when driving in these wintry conditions.

Don’t use cruise control when the roads are wet and slippery. If you start to slide remember don’t slam your brakes. Keep calm and ease off the gas and try to guide the car to a slow and easy stop.

If your car does end up skidding or spinning out-steer in the direction of the skid

so that when your wheels regain traction, you don’t have to overcorrect to stay in your lane

Defensive driving, increasing your following distance, and reducing your speed is crucial to avoid crashes and other roadway incidents.

Especially those involving wintry weather conditions. MassDOT is advising drivers to expect slippery conditions throughout the day Friday, especially in the hills and north of route 2. They are urging people to use caution while driving, allow for extra travel time, and check the forecast before heading out the door.

The Massachusetts State Police has reduced the speed limit to 40MPH on the Mass Pike between West Stockbridge and Blandford due to the weather conditions.