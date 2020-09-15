Smoke from western wildfires has made it all the way to Massachusetts, thousands of feet in the air

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Smoke from the wildfires covering millions of acres across California, Oregon and Washington has traveled across the entire country, and is now visible here in western Massachusetts. As a result of the particulate matter traveling tens of thousands of feet high in the sky in upper-level winds, the sunrise Tuesday morning across the area was a rare sight.

During the daytime, the sky looked hazy and milky because the smoke is dimming the sun, even though skies were completely free of clouds. In fact, this smoke high in the sky is visible across most of the country. The smoke is a result of record-shattering wildfires out west, which in part, are a signal of climate change.

“You have some management issues, of wild lands, then… those issues are amplified by warming and rainfall deficits associated with human-induced climate change,” David Boutt, a professor of geosciences with UMass Amherst, told 22News.

In San Francisco, the smoke lit up the sky bright orange. We will see this milky effect to the sky over the next few days as the smoke lingers high in the atmosphere.

Even though the smoke is around here locally, it’s not affecting our air quality since it’s not closer to the ground.