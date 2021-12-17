Snow and a wintry mix on the way for Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 7 a.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday.

Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. There will be a greatest risk for higher snow accumulations north of Route 2 and near the New Hampshire border.

Snow will overspread the region from southwest to northeast. The snow will then change to sleet or light freezing rain by late Saturday or Saturday evening from south to north. Precipitation should taper off toward daybreak Sunday.

As your heading out this weekend on your morning commute be sure to keep an eye out for slippery road conditions from Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. So be sure to slow down and use caution while traveling.